SPECIAL REPORT: The Cat Colonies of Yuma County



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There are over 1,000 cat colonies in Yuma County, each of them protected and cared for by community members.

I was able to ride along with one of the many cat caretakers in the Fortuna Foothills to share how they take care of these felines.

Married couple Mark and Jan Makar come to feed and care for the stray cats in the area every single day, 365 days a year, as part of Foothills Community Cat Caregivers LLC.

Jan was also able to share that they go through a 13 gallon bag of cat food everyday which holds about 60 cans.

Vacation Clinic by Foothills Community Cats Caregivers, LLC. will be hosting an event on Saturday the 26 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 pm at 1963 S Arizona Ave.

The event is for domestic pets only (starting at $15 for cats and $20 for dogs).