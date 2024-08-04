SPECIAL REPORT: Marine Bootcamp – From Recruit to United States Marine

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Emotions were high as recruits received their Globe and Anchor in a special ceremony after enduring a 54-hour long intense training also known as the Crucible, in which they can now call themselves Marines, with just two weeks left until graduation.

After the marines are able to clean up they attend the Warrior's breakfast, loading up on food from cake to bacon.

One marine recalling what the crucible was like saying it tested them mentally and physically.

"But as the leader of the platoon, it only takes on person to mess up that will cause everyones downfall and I compare that to real life situations. It only takes one mess up to cost the life of a fellow Marine," said Pvt. Tyreke Hastings.