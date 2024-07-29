SPECIAL REPORT: Beyond the Call – Firefighter Mental Health

Samantha Byrd speaks to local first responders about the post traumatic stress they deal with and the need for mental health awareness in their career field.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A side of first responders we never see: Firefighters often work around the clock, spending time away from family, battling stress and trauma on their own.

Firefighters have one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Every day they put their lives on the line to save others.

"Generally people don't call us when something good is happening, but if we can get there, perform a service, and have a positive outcome, to help the patient, help the family, and help anyone in need, that's a win for all of us," said Cory Tolman, Yuma Fire Department Firefighter Paramedic.

The community refers to them as heroes, praising them for their rescues strength and dedication. But after the fire is put out and the rescues are made, their is another battle to fight for these first responders that many people don’t realize.

"We have emotions, just like everybody else. We see a lot more than a lot of people, so somebody sees a traumatic event a few times within their lifetime, but we see traumatic events constantly," said Tolman.

Tolman says he's one of the many first responders who seeked mental health help.

"I know me personally, I ended up using the EAP program just because some things got a little difficult to where talking to the guys here just wasn't quite enough. I needed to talk to someone else and let them give a different perspective," said Tolman.

A study from the journal of occupational health psychology revealed that about 20% of firefighters and paramedics meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress at some point during their careers compared to a 6.8% lifetime risk for the general population.

"Mental health awareness has always been a touchy subject in the past because this career is a bravado, machismo tough men type thing but if and when you need to seek help when you get that bad call, don’t hesitate to get the help that you need," said Jose Zamora Jr., a Rural Metro Fire Department firefighter and paramedic.

Zamora says the hardest calls to respond to are pediatric calls.

"Those are some of the most devastating to our mental health, just because most of us have our own families, we have our little ones and running those calls with the ones that can't talk to us, and we're having to do everything on the paramedic side, the highest level of care in the field to be able to give the highest outcome for that pediatric patient," said Zamora.

According to Rural Metro Fire Department guidelines, there is a protocol in place if a pediatric call has a negative outcome.

"If it's really that bad and the crew has seen something that's truly traumatic to them, they are the ones that get to go home. They get sent home for the day, then they get called afterwards and follow up with the system team," said Zamora.

He says after tough calls on the job, talking to his family is what helps him most. Recently, he had a tough conversation with his youngest daughter.

"I sat her down and explained that this is what we do as a fire service, we help people and if that day ever came if I had to go save a life and I wasn't able to come home that I chose this profession because I truly want to help people. Of course she cried, I cried with her and I was like, 'This is what I do. I'm here to help my community out,'" said Zamora.

Another firefighter paramedic, Barry Wise started his career in 2005. He says there was a point where he hated going to work every day.

"Sometimes if you weren't able to save somebody, you have to go back and deal with that in your head, and even though I know I did everything I could do, it's still something that you struggle with," said Wise.

He says if you don't address your mental health struggles right away, it's even more difficult down the road.

"I did go to see a counselor and I started to talk to family and other people about it and I did start to feel better," said Wise.

All of his struggles lead wise to start his very own firefighter mental health podcast.

"That series was to help bring us together to create more comfort about talking about mental health," said Wise.

He says he has an entirely different mentality on his job now.

"I don't hate going to work now and I have different outlooks, perspectives and goals," said Wise.