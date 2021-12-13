YRMC reports more asylum seekers coming to seek medical attention

Both the pandemic and migrant surge creating strain on hospital - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we continue to see an increase in undocumented immigrants crossing into the United States into Yuma County, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) it's treating more are being treated for various conditions.

It really starts with a federal law stating all hospitals never deny treatment to anyone whether they have citizenship or not.



YRMC says right now it's treating up to 25 undocumented immigrants daily.

“We have our normal winter visitor population which is more than what we have throughout the remainder of the year. We also have covid on top of that, we’re seeing another surge of cases at this time.”

YRMC CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel says the hospital’s resources are strained as they continue to deal with a higher number of COVID-19 patients.

“it's really not a space resource it's really a nursing resource you know we need additional nurses so we've reached out to our federal partners I spoke with both Sen. Kelly and Sinema and you know that we need these strike team nurses coming in to help here,” Trenschel explained.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents drop some of the asylum seekers off but others get their own transportation, even in an uber or taxi.



The hospital says it's also caring for soon-to-be mothers. Four to five asylum-seeking women give birth daily.

“I’ve got actually two babies born from refugees and our neonatal intensive care unit at this point in time, and we perform those deliveries and do whatever we need to do many show up without prenatal care. So we provide them all the appropriate care that they need and we need to give them a safe discharge too,” Trenschel added.

That safe discharge can include a hotel room or even a car seat for the baby.

Many are coming to the hospital with dehydration and heart disease symptoms.



Trenschel adds that a diabetes diagnosis is another common condition they’re seeing.