2022 candidates react to Gosar anime video

Video depicts violence towards Congressional members, Biden White House - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar is facing controversy over a video he posted to his social media accounts on Sunday evening. Now, two Democratic candidates running for his seat in Congress are speaking out.

Delina DiSanto ran against Gosar in 2020. DiSanto is running again to try to defeat him.

She says it's a dangerous move for him to show any kind of violence towards any member of Congress.

“To show that he is murdering AOC and then attacking the President it only incites more violence within his base,” she explained.

Gosar said in a statement Tuesday night that he doesn't "Espouse violence or harm towards any member of Congress or Mr. Biden," going on to say, "This video is truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy."

Gosar's digital director said in a statement to the Washington Post on Monday night, "Everyone needs to relax."

