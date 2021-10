Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem confirms information

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol announces it has arrested a child rapist that illegally entered the U.S. on Monday.

The undocumented man, Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest.

Agents say they turned over the migrant to U.S. Marshalls this morning to face prosecution.