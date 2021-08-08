$1,000 scholarship opportunity

Top Stories

Freedom Library is offering classes for scholarships and even a chance to travel. - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Freedom Library is offering two scholarship programs to those who are 14 years of age and older. The scholarship is $1,000 and is payable to the college of your choice. Students can take an Economics or U.S. Constitution Class… or both.

"The way you earn a scholarship is by completing the class, the 12 weeks, and then writing a paper four to six pages long applying what you’ve learned to your personal life. One of those scholarships is a monetary scholarship that is sent to the educational institution of the recipient's choice," says Freedom Library Founder Howard Blitz.

Aside from the $1,000 scholarship, there is also a travel scholarship.

"You travel to attend a week-long seminar put on by either the Foundation for Economic Education or some other organization here in the United States," explains Blitz.

All travel, hotel and event registration expenses are included. Participants are eligible to re-register.

"You could earn a thousand dollar scholarship this fall and then you could take the same class over again and earn another one from the same class," says Blitz.

There is a one-time $50 fee for books and study materials per class. Classes are once a week and can be done remotely, if necessary.

"Our scholarship recipients are getting a good broad-based diverse education," explains Blitz.

Classes begin on August 17 and August 19. Registration details can be found on their website.