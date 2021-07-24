Scientist “over 90% certain” sheriffs found remains of missing teen in CA mudslide

Top Stories

Found next to remains of alleged father

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Dr. Danielle Kurin, a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, believes the remains of a body recently found may be one of three victims still missing in the Montecito mudslides.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Dr. Kurin is “over 90% certain that these remains are those of Jack Cantin.” Cantin, 17, is one of 23 victims who died in the previously mentioned mudslides.

In a one-page "Fast Fact Forensic Report" prepared by Dr. Kurin, the anthropologist stated that the remains found are “are consistent with those of Jack Cantin."

Though authorities have identified David Cantin's (his father) remains not far from the 17-year-old's; until sheriffs examine the full report, they will continue to deem the investigation as ongoing.