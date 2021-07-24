AZ floods sweep 4-year-old away, authorities still searching

Top Stories

Recent monsoon weather has been having disastrous effects

PIMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/KPHO, KTVK) - Along with several other crews, the Graham County Sheriff's Department (GCSD) is currently responding to reports of a 4-year-old girl in a car whom was allegedly swept away during a flash flood Thursday evening.

Arizona's Family received word from Graham County Dispatch officials that a search and rescue team was called to the Cottonwood Wash Bridge area, about 10 miles outside of Safford. The child's family let first responders know the 4-year-old went missing just before the state issued a flash flood warning.

Late that night, monsoons storms pummeled the area leaving many neighborhoods with flooding, power outages and other property damage. Between Gila and Maricopa counties alone, the National Weather Service reported approximately 30,000 lightening strikes.

With the aid of an ambulance helicopter, Pima Police, Safford Police and other volunteer teams are searching for the young girl. No other information has been released at this time.

This is an active story. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.