Flooding across Arizona, flash flood watch now in effect

Monsoon season is here, central Arizona is feeling the effects

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Mother nature took a turn raining down on Arizona, swapping out scorching heat for monsoon thunderstorms.

A flash flood watch is in effect until Monday, July 26, meaning: Flash flooding will be possible at any point over the weekend. 4-8 inches of rain in the Arizonan mountains is expected throughout the next couple of days.

Powerful thunderstorms caused flash flooding in Phoenix, bringing down trees and power lines. Scottsdale also saw power outages in the city's Old Town District.

Dust storms, heavy rainfall, outflow winds and lightening are all expected to increase in the coming days. Ultimately, wildfire scars are the most vulnerable during flash flooding.