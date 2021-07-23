Skip to Content
By
Published 3:17 PM

Flooding across Arizona, flash flood watch now in effect

Monsoon season is here, central Arizona is feeling the effects

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Mother nature took a turn raining down on Arizona, swapping out scorching heat for monsoon thunderstorms.

A flash flood watch is in effect until Monday, July 26, meaning: Flash flooding will be possible at any point over the weekend. 4-8 inches of rain in the Arizonan mountains is expected throughout the next couple of days.

https://youtu.be/YzigiesY5tE

Powerful thunderstorms caused flash flooding in Phoenix, bringing down trees and power lines. Scottsdale also saw power outages in the city's Old Town District.

Dust storms, heavy rainfall, outflow winds and lightening are all expected to increase in the coming days. Ultimately, wildfire scars are the most vulnerable during flash flooding.

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

