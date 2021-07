Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Rural Metro responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Avenue B between 26th and 28th Streets.

YFD tells KYMA.com the fire is burning in a mobile home. We're told it is vacant at the time. Crews remain on the scene.

Avenue B remains closed in both directions between 26th and 28th Streets.

KYMA.com will follow this story and bring you updates as we get more information.