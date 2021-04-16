U.S. colleges hoping to return to normalcy by requiring COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - Colleges hope it can return to normalcy sooner than later by urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

ABC News reports Rutgers, Cornell, and Northeastern Universities have recently asked their students to get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. But can they legally require it?

Virginia Tech officials tell ABC News they legally can't since the U.S. Food and Administration has only allowed vaccines' emergency and has not given them its full approval.

Other schools continue to encourage their students to get it to open campuses safely. But depending on the state, some even require to have a flu shot required.

Legal scholars say colleges may be cautious of asking for a COVID-19 vaccine to avoid litigation in the future.

Harvard Law professor Glenn Cohen says there's no legal reason colleges wouldn't require COVID-19 vaccinations. It makes no difference that the shots haven't been given full approval.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis banned all businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination.

The governor of Texas, the country's second-largest state, issued a similar order.