USBP: Paisas gang member apprehended in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents apprehended a gang member last Sunday after illegally crossing through the port of entry in Calexico.

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) says it found the man close to 11 p.m., 18 miles east of the border. Agents apprehended the man and took him to the nearest station to get screened.

Record checks revealed the 41-year-old man from Mexico is a Paisas gang member with a criminal history. USBP says he had multiple felony convictions. He was previously sentenced to eight years for some of his crimes out of Los Angeles and Imperial County.

A judge removed him from the U.S. back to Mexico in August 2004.