Nominees announced for 2020 Yuma County Employee of the Year

Awards include cash prizes and appreciation all month long

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Government announced its list of nominees for both the 2020 Yuma County Employee of the Year and 2020 Superior Court Employee of the Year Awards.

Nominees will be featured during the Regular Session of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors (YCBS), 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 5th. Winners will be announced the Regular Session of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 9:00 am, Monday, April 19th.

2020 Yuma County Employee of the Year nominees:

Brenda Cervantes – Grants & Special Projects Administrator, Library District

Jesus Cervantes – IT Security Administrator, Information Technology Services

Brenda Mendez – Compliance Officer, Financial Services

Jessica Rodriguez – Deputy Director, Human Resources

2020 Yuma County Superior Court Employee of the Year nominees:

Erin Ballos – Conciliation Court Mediator, Court Administration

Stephanie Pla – Probation Services Supervisor, Adult Probation

Daniel Salcido – Network/Systems Administrator, Juvenile Court

Candidates are chosen for meeting the following criteria and only one candidate nomination is allowed per department:

Must be a full-time employee with a minimum of two years of service by December 31, 2020.

Must have received a “Meets Expectations” or greater performance rating during the last two review periods.

Must show evidence of having promoted the County’s core values or Superior Court Judicial Cannons.

Developed demonstrable cost savings to the County or Superior Court through ideas or suggestions.

Nominations will be screened by a “Merit Award System Board” that is appointed by the YCBS. Each first place winner will receive a plaque and $1,000 award (after taxes). Remaining nominees split an additional $1,000.

Supervisors chose the color pink this year to express gratitude and appreciation for all County employees. The Yuma County Courthouse and 198/197 S. Main Street locations will be lit up pink during April for Yuma County Government Employee Appreciation Month.

Board of Supervisors will also decide who the 2020 Safety Excellence Award recipient will be out of a field of 12 nominees.

2020 Yuma County Safety Excellence Annual Award nominees:

Jesus Aguilar (Public Works)

Jose Gomez (Public Works)

Sherry Hardin (Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Herrera (Public Works)

Adolfo Lopez (Public Works)

Brenda Mendez (Financial Services)

Emilia O’Donnell (County Administration)

Miguel Parra (Facilities Management)

Daniel Salcido (Juvenile Court)

Miguel Saldana (Juvenile Court)

Robert Torres (Adult Probation)

Donnet Villegas (Adult Probation)

The Safety Excellence Award Committee screens all nominations and forwards the final candidates to the Yuma County Merit Award System Board. From there, the Merit Board reviews and makes a final recommendation of the award winner to the Board of Supervisors.

Whoever wins the 2020 Yuma County Safety Excellence Award will receive a recognition plaque and $250 (after taxes).

The awards ceremony is sponsored by the YCBS.