President Joe Biden releases statement on Capitol incident
Biden says he and First Lady are "heartbroken' over attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden released a statement Friday afternoon on the tragic incidents that played out near the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day.
In his statement, Biden writes:
"Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life. We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.
I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds.
I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack. As we mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol Police officer, I have ordered that the White House flags be lowered to half-mast."-President Joe Biden
A Capitol Police officer died after a man rammed a car into a barricade outside the Capitol. Investigators say the driver emerged from the car wielding a knife. That suspect later died at the hospital.
Also slain, Officer William "Billy" Evans. Evans was an 18-year veteran of the force, who served on the department's first responders unit.
Comments