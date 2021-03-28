Kofa teacher earns award for work with dance program

Top Stories

Award presented through National Dance Education Organization

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Dance Education Organization (AzDEO) awarded Kofa High School teacher Jennifer Florey the Bill Evans Excellence in Teaching Award for 2021.

Florey was honored for her contributions to Kofa's award-winning dance program. She was selected for her work which fostered community in the classroom, communicated an appreciation of dance to her students and strengthened pupil skillsets with a successful sequence of classroom activities.

“There are so many talented dance educators who are deserving of this award in the state of Arizona, so to be among them and chosen for this award makes me very honored,” confessed Florey.

Her eight years of oversight over Kofa Dance was highlighted by the Arizona Department of Education during their Youth Arts Month celebration on March 24. She will be formally awarded at a virtual awards ceremony on May 8.

"Since moving to Arizona, AzDEO has been nothing but supportive of myself as an educator and of the Kofa dance program," Florey shared. "They have allowed me to grow as an educator in many ways and have provided several opportunities for Kofa students to expand their knowledge of dance. I thank them for recognizing my hard work over the years and appreciative of their continued support."

In the fall of 2008, the AzDEO, an affiliate of the National Dance Education Organization, established the award in honor of master teacher, Bill Evans. It is open to all members and non-members of AzDEO, and winners are nominated by a colleague or dance educator, an administrator, or a mentor, or current or former professor.

For more information, please contact Melissa Ellegood, Kofa High School Assistant Principal, at mellegood@yumaunion.org.