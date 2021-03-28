Skip to Content
today at 2:04 pm
Kofa teacher earns award for work with dance program

Award presented through National Dance Education Organization

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Dance Education Organization (AzDEO) awarded Kofa High School teacher Jennifer Florey the Bill Evans Excellence in Teaching Award for 2021.

Florey was honored for her contributions to Kofa's award-winning dance program. She was selected for her work which fostered community in the classroom, communicated an appreciation of dance to her students and strengthened pupil skillsets with a successful sequence of classroom activities.

“There are so many talented dance educators who are deserving of this award in the state of Arizona, so to be among them and chosen for this award makes me very honored,” confessed Florey. 

Her eight years of oversight over Kofa Dance was highlighted by the Arizona Department of Education during their Youth Arts Month celebration on March 24. She will be formally awarded at a virtual awards ceremony on May 8.

"Since moving to Arizona, AzDEO has been nothing but supportive of myself as an educator and of the Kofa dance program," Florey shared. "They have allowed me to grow as an educator in many ways and have provided several opportunities for Kofa students to expand their knowledge of dance. I thank them for recognizing my hard work over the years and appreciative of their continued support."

In the fall of 2008, the AzDEO, an affiliate of the National Dance Education Organization, established the award in honor of master teacher, Bill Evans. It is open to all members and non-members of AzDEO, and winners are nominated by a colleague or dance educator, an administrator, or a mentor, or current or former professor.

For more information, please contact Melissa Ellegood, Kofa High School Assistant Principal, at mellegood@yumaunion.org. 

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

