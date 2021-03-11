Wastewater COVID-19 testing heading to San Luis

Top Stories

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis partners up with the University of Arizona's COVID project to detect any potential outbreak.

The City of San Luis said the program UArizona's early warning sewage testing pilot project detects COVID in sewage days before people begin to show symptoms.

The testing is samples two times per week at each sewage treatment plant in the city. In the event COVID concentrations increase, samples will be analyzed to narrow the affected area.

The city says its goal is to obtain early warning or rising incidence in a targeted area to take safety measures in alerting the community to slow the spread.

Mayor of San Luis, Gerardo Sanchez, said, “The City of San Luis decided to be a part of the University of Arizona early warning sewage testing project to ensure we are doing our best to help keep our community safe. It is important to be a part of this project because it has proven to be very effective in other cities,” he concluded.