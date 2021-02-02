Crane School District to offer in-person learning

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crane School District (CSD) will begin offering in-person learning starting Monday, February 8, 2021.

CSD said remote learning will still be available for those students who wish to continue learning from home.

Students who go back to school will be required to wear masks and follow mitigation plan measures.

The district said its decision comes after employees were allowed to receive the COVID vaccine, amongst other factors.

Crane District said it will continue to review county and state data to make decisions that will benefit the entire learning community

Laurie Doering, the Superintendent, says although it's been quite a trying time, the arrival of vaccines is at least a step in the right direction to get back to “normal.”