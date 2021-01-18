Remote learning increases students’ screen time

Top Stories

News 11's Arlette Yousif has advice for concerned parents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Electronics are a large part of most of our daily routines, but many have seen their screen times spike since the start of the pandemic. This applies to kids in particular thanks to the shift to remote learning.

Some children are struggling to adjust, while others enjoy the extra time online. Yuma Union High School District Social Worker, Devin Sioma, says too much screen time not only affects children physically, but also impacts their social skills and behavior.

Fortunately, there are things parents can do to help their kids unplug, connect with people.

Limiting leisure screen time to weekends, or just an hour a day is one way to help them unplug. Playing a board game or going for a walk outside are other helpful options. The key is to get your child talking and interacting in person, instead of on electronic devices. Education time can't be limited, other electronic use can.

"It's going to be important to really push that social-emotional learning component when that [returning to the classroom] time comes, so that students can really get those soft skills that maybe they were missing," Says Sioma.

