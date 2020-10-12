Three people taken to the hospital after crash in Somerton

Top Stories

A car accident leaves three people in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A car accident over the weekend in Somerton left three people in the hospital.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department says the accident happened on Sunday evening between Highway 95 and Avenue D.

As firefighters responded to the scene, they found a Nissan Sentra and a Nissan Xterra with severe damage.

Paramedics took three out of four occupants to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other occupant refused medical attention.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman had injuries on her left knee.

The passengers, a 22-year-old man also had injuries on his face and pain on his right leg. An 11-year-old stated to have pain to her face and knees.

The driver and passenger of the Xterra were not injured.

Somerton Police Department is investigating the accident.