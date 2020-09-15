Pres. Trump seeking support from Latino voters

Top Stories

President Trump visits Arizona to host a "Latinos for Trump Roundtable"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- President Trump is on the campaign trail and made a stop in Phoenix, Monday.

Arizona is viewed as a must-win state for the President’s reelection, and it’s no secret, he’s after the Latino vote.

But some Latino state leaders, Democrat and Republican, say Trump is out of touch with their community.

On a press call Monday with the Arizona Democratic Party, some Latino leaders claimed the President's divisive rhetoric has negatively affected Latinos' health, finances, and livelihood.

They pointed specifically to the President’s response to COVID-19, saying he failed Latinos, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Rebecca Rios, Arizona State Senator for District 27, said, “So many Latinos in my community are who are on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus. But [President Trump] failed response has treated our essential workers like they’re disposable.”

Yasser Fernando Sanchez with Arizona Republicans for Biden, added, “I don’t think [President Trump] knows the difference between expendable and essential. And that's what he’s made our community, expendable.”

Former majority and minority leader of Arizona State Senate, Alfredo Gutierrez, said, “A self-respecting Mexican, a small percentage I might add, why would they agree to sit next to this guy [Trump] who has spent the last three years spewing hate against them.”

While this group believes Joe Bidden better understands the Latino community, conversely, the Republican National Committee credits the President for empowering Latinos.

Trump Victory spokesperson, Emma Hall, said in a statement: