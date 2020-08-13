Yuma County’s youngest students experience the age of virtual learning

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students in Yuma County have already started virtual learning this school year, even the youngest of students are online. For kids in kindergarten, who have never even stepped foot in an elementary school classroom, its a completely new experience.

Students in the crane school district are participating in zoom video classes. Both teachers and parents are creating new ways to get children to focus on while exploring this new learning style.

On top of that, students miss out on the much-needed social interaction with their teachers and peers.

Michelle Preciado-Velez, a local parent, explains some of the challenges families are facing right now.

"It's one thing to be a parent it's another thing to be their teacher as well especially when you haven't prepared for it or mentally prepared for it we all kind of just got thrown into it," she said.

"And, you know, we're lucky because I'm home with the kids so it's something that we're able to do but it's a very difficult thing for parents who have to work. And there are a lot of parents in our class that are also working while the kids are on zoom so that's a little difficult because when you have kids this age. They can't really be alone. So that's been a bit of a challenge,” Preciado-Velez added.

Crane Schools will wait for the governor and state healthcare professionals to deem that it is safe to return to in-person instruction.

Some parents are still apprehensive.

“But when that does happen, it's a little nerve-wracking trying to figure out what's going to be the best way to keep these kids safe especially five-year-olds, it's really hard to social distance five-year-old kids, and keep a mask on them all day. And it's a big challenge for the teachers too because they're doing so much more than, then than they normally do, which we all know is a lot,” Preciado-Velez explained.

Coming up tonight at 10 on 13 On Your Side — hear why it’s so important to stick by your child while they navigate all of the moving parts that come with this new way of learning.