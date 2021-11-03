Committee approves Sinema-backed bill to save Arizona Taxpayers’ Money

SMART Leasing Act to maximize funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee has approved the Saving Money and Accelerating Reports Through (SMART) Leasing Act.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema backed the SMART Leasing Act in order to save taxpayer money for the state.

Senator Sinema went on to say, "Our commonsense, bipartisan plan saves Arizona taxpayers’ money through smarter, more efficient use of federal properties across the country."

The Act looks to create a program that will maximize a federal agency's funds through their property, would could provide millions of dollars for these agencies and at no cost to taxpayers.