Hundreds of bills signed into law during the 55th Legislative Session

Majority of them went into effect last week - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of new Arizona laws are now in effect. During the 55th Legislative Session, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) signed 445 new bills into law. A large portion of them passed with bipartisan support.

Among the new bills, parents now have the option to participate and review any proposed sex education course.

“We have an opt-in policy. So parents make the selection to opt their child into sex education.”

Christine McCoy with Yuma School Elementary District One says the staff prides itself on transparency with parents.

“House bill 2035 sets some timelines and guidance on processes that school districts need to follow before implementing sex education or making any changes to the curriculum,” McCoy explained.

This legislation also prohibits sex education from kindergarten through fourth grade.

Meanwhile, sexual abuse victims are now entitled to even more justice.

Arizona state Sen. Sine Kerr (R) spearheaded a bill protecting victims even after their abuser is set free.

“The victims then can petition the court to keep that part of injunction against harassment, active so that the victim continues to have the much-needed protections that they need going forward,” the senator said.

Another bill, Senate bill 1660. It ensures anyone eight years of age or older can receive sexual abuse resources within 30 days of placement in out-of-home care.

Tori Bourguignon is the executive director for Amberly’s Place.

“That is an important thing to be able to make sure that those kids that are getting ready to go into out-of-home placements, stay protected and that they have the appropriate information at a level that they can understand and comprehend," Bourguignon said.

As for public safety, gun shops are now considered essential businesses. Meaning they can now legally stay open during an emergency.

Sen. Kerr explains some good news for veterans.

“Next spring when retired military file their tax returns, they can fully you know put down their pension, it will be fully exempted in the state exempted from their income tax,” she said.

Finally, this new law may be good for a Friday night - restaurants and bars can now sell to-go cocktails.

The solution was utilized after the pandemic took a toll on the service and hospitality industry last year.