Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden

(CNN)-

Joe Biden has picked up a superstar endorsement.

Pop mega-star Taylor Swift told "V magazine" Wednesday she is voting for the Democratic Presidential nominee.

Taylor said the U.S. needs a president who recognizes the needs of women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community.

She said that people deserve leaders who take a global health crisis seriously - and put lives first.

With Biden in charge, Swift believes the U.S. has a chance to start the healing process it desperately needs.

The singer has been critical of President Trump and is urging her fans to vote early.