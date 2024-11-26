Skip to Content
Iowa governor pardons two turkeys named “Caitlin” and “Clark”

today at 12:24 PM
Published 12:54 PM

DES MOINES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An annual Thanksgiving tradition took place Tuesday morning at Terrace Hill in Des Moines.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys, named "Caitlin" and "Clark," from the Thanksgiving table.

The turkeys were named after the Indiana Fever and former University of Iowa basketball star.

Caitlin and Clark will now get to live out the rest of their lives on a non-commercial farm in Iowa.

Governor Reynolds reminded Iowans there's so much to be grateful for this holiday season.

"Just to step back and remember how grateful we are to live in this amazing country, how grateful we are for the freedoms that we get to enjoy every single day, to really enjoy being with family and to step back and be grateful for the many opportunities that we have," Reynolds said.

The turkeys were raised on the Moline Farm in Manson, the same Iowa farm as last year's turkeys that were also pardoned.

