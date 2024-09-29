Skip to Content
SpaceX capsule launches from Cape Canaveral to help bring Boeing Starliner astronauts home

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A SpaceX capsule launched Saturday that will eventually bring home the stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts.

The two astronauts on board are an American with the U.S. Space Force and a cosmonaut with the Russian Space Agency. They're scheduled to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday.

They launched with two empty seats, which will be used in February to bring home the two stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts.

They were on a short mission to the Space Station in June, but their capsule had thruster problems, so NASA decided to have them stay at the Space Station until a new capsule could be sent up to carry them back home.

