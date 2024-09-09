Skip to Content
COVID shots no longer free for uninsured people

today at 7:25 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The latest batch of COVID shots are out, but be prepared to pay up if you don't have health insurance.

That's because the federal program that covered the cost of the vaccines for uninsured and underinsured people ran out of funding.

The Federal Bridge Access Program was set to end this December, but it expired early because of a move by Congress.

They rescinded $6.1 billion in COVID emergency spending as part of a deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Congress also blocked a Biden administration proposal that would provide free immunizations.

Now, the roughly 25 million Americans who are without health insurance will pay up to $200 for the shots.

Pfizer and Moderna said free vaccines would be available through a patient assistance program, but it's still unclear who would qualify for the free shots.

