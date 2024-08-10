Murder and home invasion charges dropped for man accused of killing Michgan woman

DETROIT (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Murder and home invasion charges were dropped Friday against Michael Bolanos, the man accused of killing Samantha Woll.

Bolanos was in court Friday with his attorney for a hearing on the charges being dismissed.

Bolanos was accused of killing Samantha Woll last fall. Woll was stabbed to death in her Detroit home on October 21, 2023.

Bolanos faced four charges in Woll's death including first-degree felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree home invasion, and concealing facts or misleading police.

In July, a jury found Bolanos not guilty of first-degree pre-meditated murder, but found him guilty of concealing facts or misleading police.

During Bolanos' hearing on Friday, the judge ruled he will not be re-tried on those charges. The prosecution said they will appeal that decision.

For the concealing facts or misleading police conviction, Bolanos was sentenced to 18 months to 15 years, with 240 days credit for time served. The defense said they also planned to appeal.