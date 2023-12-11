Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of Michigan woman

DETROIT, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Detroit police say a person of interest is now in custody in connection to the killing of Samantha Woll.

The synagogue leader was found stabbed to death outside her LaFayette Park home in Detroit in October.

Authorities have said they believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled outside after the stabbing. They also said there were no signs of forced entry at her home.

Her murder happened near the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, parking concerns that it was motivated by hate. However, police say there is no evidence supporting that.

This is the second person police have taken into custody in this case. The first person was released last month with no charges.