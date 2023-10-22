Skip to Content
Michigan synagogue president fatally stabbed

DETROIT, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are investigating after a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside of her home on Saturday.

Emergency medical personnel declared the woman, identified as Samantha Woll, dead at the scene.

Detroit Police Department (DPD) Chief James E. White released a statement asking everyone to remain patient while investigators carefully examine all of the available evidence.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.

Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022 and was a former aide to Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin.

Authorities are expected to provide an update on the incident Sunday.

