New Jackie Robinson statue unveiled in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Community leaders in Wichita gathered Monday for the unveiling of a new Jackie Robinson statue.

Dozens came out to attend the unveiling and were treated to food and ice cream after.

The new Jackie Robinson statue is a long-awaited replacement for the original, which was stolen from McAdams Park back in January.

It is for League 42, a non-profit youth baseball league that stands adjacent to the statue.

Less than a week after being stolen, the statue was found dismantled and burned.

All that remained were its cleats, which are now displayed at the Negro League Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

One man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in connection to the theft. He must also pay $42,000 in restitution.