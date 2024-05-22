Skip to Content
Two dead, three injured in Pennsylvania workplace shooting

today at 9:01 AM
CHESTER, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are dead after a workplace shooting in Pennsylvania.

Delaware County authorities say the shooting happened at a family-owned linen business Wednesday morning.

Investigators say at five people in total were shot. Three survived and were taken to a local hospital, with one in critical condition.

Police say the shooting took place both inside and outside the business and a handgun was used.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody after fleeing the scene.

Investigators say that though the suspected shooter had issues with colleagues in the past. There were no advanced signs pointing to the shooting taking place.

Dillon Fuhrman

