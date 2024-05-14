U.S. Coast Guard rescues three people and one dog

CLEARWATER, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people and one dog after their boat capsized in Florida on Monday.

Officials received a distress call around 5:30am Eastern from three people who reported that their 47-foot vessel was taking on water, just 35 miles west of Clearwater.

A helicopter aircrew as well as a boat crew spotted all three people aboard their vessel shortly before 7:00am Eastern.

Upon boarding the vessel, the crew noticed that it was taking on water through a broken window. They used a mattress and boat hooks to plug and shore the window and stop the flooding.

Authorities were able to escort the vessel and all passengers to Clearwater Harbor Marina with no reported injuries.