Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition unveils 60th anniversary issue

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Sports Illustrated's (SI) Swimsuit edition has seven different covers this year, and one person learned on live TV that she's now a cover model.

This is the magazine's 60th anniversary issue. Over the years, the Swimsuit Edition has transformed to include women from sports, news and entertainment, representing different races, ages and body types.

Supermodel Kate Upton and plus-size model Hunter McGrady, who each have their own cover, surprised CBS Mornings host Gayle King with the news that she's on *two* of them.

King says she was self-conscious in the days leading up to the shoot, but the staff at SI told her to just be herself.

"You're talking to somebody who, my grandmother said to me, 'Mother Nature wasn't as kind to me as other girls'…Maybe you need to start wearing makeup like your friend because Oprah and I were friends back then. I never saw myself this way, I still don't see myself that way, but when I see myself there, I think, 'I look damn good!'" Gayle King, CBS Mornings host

King also joins female legends of the past six decades on a cover, including Martha Stewart, Tyra Banks, and Christie Brinkley.

They all hit newsstands this Friday.