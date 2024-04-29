Massachusetts woman creates rainbow bridge to remember lost pets

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After losing her beloved pet, a Massachusetts woman created a rainbow bridge in Attleboro where people can come to remember their lost best friends and even hang up their collars.

At a former golf course in Attleboro, there's more than the color green on the ground at the now Highland Park.

"I think people will stumble upon it and say, 'Hey, why is this rainbow bridge here in the middle of the park?'" said Sherri Dumont, creator of the bridge.

This is a rainbow bridge. You may have heard it once before when people talk about their pets who have passed and crossed over it, into the great unknown.

"'The Rainbow Bridge Poem' is so personal to so many people that have lost a pet, I felt a real-life rainbow bridge. What's better than that?" Dumont expressed.

Closure

Dumont knows what it is like to lose a best friend. Her dog Bentley passed away at the age of 13.

"I knew that was going to be really tough, but I did not expect to grieve as hard as I actually did," Dumont shared.

What was equally as awful, was not having closure.

"You pick their ashes up from the vet and that kind of where it ends," Dumont added.

Which is why from August through April, she's spent countless hours preparing a plan and creating the rainbow bridge as a place where people can come to mourn and memorialize their pets.

"I think people can find it nice and relaxing and have a little moment," Dumont spoke.

A bond built between a human and their pet

Saturday marked its official opening. With approval from the city, and help from the Park and Recreation Department, a bench for Bentley stands strong, as do the wooden pillars which are a place for collars to be put on for a final time.

"My oldest one, Jake, he was a very goofy golden retriever," said Lindsey Dias, bridge visitor.

Dias unfortunately added a few. She says there's nothing like the bond built between a human and their pet.

"Losing them was really tough. So, having a spot to come hang their collar, remember them, it's going to be really good for my mental health," Dias added.

That is all Dumont says she's hoped for. A place to heal. A peaceful place to reflect on happiness, and the joy the animals brought into the world before they crossed their own rainbow bridge.

"I knew it was going to be a tough day emotionally, but [the grand opening] was pure happiness for me. I know that [Bentley] was a guiding force in this, and he was watching from up above, wagging his tail for sure," Dumont remarked.