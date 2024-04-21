Skip to Content
National-World

Two dead in shooting incident, Memphis PD investigates

By ,
today at 12:20 PM
Published 12:32 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting incident in the Orange Mound area that left two dead.

This happened in the city's Orange Mound neighborhood at around 7:00pm. At the scene, officers said a total of eight people were shot. Two were pronounced dead and the others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said one of those victims remains in critical condition. Another person has been released from the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content