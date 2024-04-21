Two dead in shooting incident, Memphis PD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting incident in the Orange Mound area that left two dead.

This happened in the city's Orange Mound neighborhood at around 7:00pm. At the scene, officers said a total of eight people were shot. Two were pronounced dead and the others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said one of those victims remains in critical condition. Another person has been released from the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.