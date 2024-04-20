Tesla to recall nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks over faulty accelerator

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tesla has recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks. The recall was announced over faulty accelerator concerns, where the accelerator could sometimes become stuck to the floor.

Tesla says 3,878 of the vehicles will be called back for repair, including all those manufactured between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024.

The recall adds to a run of bad news for Tesla after the company laid off 10% of its workforce after disappointing company earnings on Monday.

Tesla's stock price has fallen nearly 40% this year, and Tesla has reportedly stopped development of a cheaper vehicle option, allowing them to focus on self-driving robotaxis, a move that has made some analysts more pessimistic about the company.