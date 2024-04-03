Radio City Rockettes hold open auditions ahead of 2024 Christmas Spectacular

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - We may be getting into the spring season, but the Radio City Rockettes are already looking ahead to the holiday season.

Wedneday was the first day of open auditions to find new dancers for the 2024 Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular.

The ladies will go through a number of callbacks over the next few days, and ensemble dancers will be cast next week.

The Rockettes who make the cut will also perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting.