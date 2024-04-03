Skip to Content
National-World

Hospital patients in North Carolina splatter Jell-O on nurses for fun

By ,
today at 6:40 AM
Published 6:49 AM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Patients at a North Carolina children's hospital had some fun with their caregivers Tuesday by splattering them with Jell-O!

The Jell-O Toss is an annual event for the pediatric patients at the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital in Greenville.

It's been going on for decades with kids throwing and squirting Jell-O on their caregivers as it gives patients a chance not only to relieve some stress, but also to bond with their caregivers even more.

One mom, Jillian Berntsen, said her 13-year-old daughter Ella was diagnosed with leukemia in November. She said lighthearted moments like this are so important for her daughter, knowing she's in a hospital room for the majority of her day.

"For children like Ella who have long stays here in the hospital, it is really important to get them outside to get them thinking of something other than their diagnosis so that they can have those moments of being a child again."

Jillian Berntsen, Ella's mother

And it looks like everybody had a great time!

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content