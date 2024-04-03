Hospital patients in North Carolina splatter Jell-O on nurses for fun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Patients at a North Carolina children's hospital had some fun with their caregivers Tuesday by splattering them with Jell-O!

The Jell-O Toss is an annual event for the pediatric patients at the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital in Greenville.

It's been going on for decades with kids throwing and squirting Jell-O on their caregivers as it gives patients a chance not only to relieve some stress, but also to bond with their caregivers even more.

One mom, Jillian Berntsen, said her 13-year-old daughter Ella was diagnosed with leukemia in November. She said lighthearted moments like this are so important for her daughter, knowing she's in a hospital room for the majority of her day.

"For children like Ella who have long stays here in the hospital, it is really important to get them outside to get them thinking of something other than their diagnosis so that they can have those moments of being a child again." Jillian Berntsen, Ella's mother

And it looks like everybody had a great time!