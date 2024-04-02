Owner of a cat and coffee house showcases cats looking for a good home

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some felines in Eau Claire, Wisconsin are looking for a good home, and if you're a coffee drinker, there's a coffee shop where you can find them.

There are many places that are friendly to "Fido," but what about all those cats? Mr. Kitty's Cat Cafe and Boutique recently opened in Eau Claire.

The owner is helping out the Humane Society by giving the felines a place where they can show themselves off.

The owner of the cafe, Shelli Schuppel, has partnered with the Eau Claire County Humane Association to feature cats that are up for adoption.

"There's never a shortage of cats looking for forever homes, and our opportunity to work with the Eau Claire County Humane Society is just awesome for all of us. It's a win win for everybody. We get to give these cats an environment where they can really show off their true personalities." Shelli Schuppel, owner of Mr. Kitty's Cat Cafe and Boutique

There are currently ten cats you can visit in the cat lounge.