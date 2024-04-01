Skip to Content
Maryland governor holds press conference on Baltimore bridge collapse

today at 9:15 AM
Published 9:27 AM

BALTIMORE, Mary. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Maryland Governor Wes Moore is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to NBC News, the governor's press conference, which starts at around 12:00pm Pacific, is about providing an update on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore a week ago.

A day after the collapse, NBC News reported that the six construction workers filling potholes on the bridge were presumed dead.

Following that, a large crane able to lift 1,000 tons was at the scene last Friday to help remove debris, according to NBC News.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

NBC News

