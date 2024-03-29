Crane arrives after Baltimore bridge collapse to remove debris

BALTIMORE (NBC) - A large crane is now on the scene of the Baltimore bridge collapse as efforts to remove debris continue.

The salvage operation is expected to begin in earnest as this crane gets into position.

It's described as "the largest crane on the eastern seaboard" by Maryland Governor Wes Moore and is able to lift 1,000 tons.

However, this will take some time as much of the wreckage from the Frances Scott Key Bridge is underwater.

Divers, working in very low visibility conditions, will have to cut the wreckage into manageable sections in order for it to be removed.

The Biden administration has already approved $60 million in emergency funding for this project in order to reopen the Port of Baltimore as fast as possible.

Another large crane is expected to arrive from the New York area by Saturday.

Most experts estimate it will take a month or so to remove the debris and reopen the channel.