Skip to Content
National-World

Crane arrives after Baltimore bridge collapse to remove debris

By ,
today at 10:16 AM
Published 10:39 AM

BALTIMORE (NBC) - A large crane is now on the scene of the Baltimore bridge collapse as efforts to remove debris continue.

The salvage operation is expected to begin in earnest as this crane gets into position.

It's described as "the largest crane on the eastern seaboard" by Maryland Governor Wes Moore and is able to lift 1,000 tons.

However, this will take some time as much of the wreckage from the Frances Scott Key Bridge is underwater.

Divers, working in very low visibility conditions, will have to cut the wreckage into manageable sections in order for it to be removed.

The Biden administration has already approved $60 million in emergency funding for this project in order to reopen the Port of Baltimore as fast as possible.

Another large crane is expected to arrive from the New York area by Saturday.

Most experts estimate it will take a month or so to remove the debris and reopen the channel.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content