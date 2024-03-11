Roswell PD releases new patch showcasing extra-terrestrials and UFOs

ROSWELL, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Roswell Police Department (RPD) has a new uniform patch for the first time in more than 30 years, complete with an extra-terrestrial reference.

The patch, a symbol of the RPD, is worn on the shoulder's of the officer's uniforms, and most notably features a pair of small alien faces and a flying saucer, which represents the community's long association with UFO folklore.

The design was selected from a number of employee submissions.