Skip to Content
National-World

Roswell PD releases new patch showcasing extra-terrestrials and UFOs

By ,
today at 2:50 PM
Published 3:28 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Roswell Police Department (RPD) has a new uniform patch for the first time in more than 30 years, complete with an extra-terrestrial reference.

The patch, a symbol of the RPD, is worn on the shoulder's of the officer's uniforms, and most notably features a pair of small alien faces and a flying saucer, which represents the community's long association with UFO folklore.

The design was selected from a number of employee submissions.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content