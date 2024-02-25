Former NFL player Richard Sherman arrested for DUI

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former NFL player Richard Sherman was arrested in Seattle, Washington early Saturday for suspicion of DUI.

Sherman was arrested on a highway and booked into King County Jail, according to the Washington State Patrol. Additional details surrounding the athlete's arrest have not been given at this time.

The ex-Seattle Seahawks cornerback was previously arrested in July 2021, and pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass, and speeding in a construction zone in May 2022.

Sherman received a 90-day suspended sentence, with two years of monitored supervision. However, the two-year period has not yet expired.