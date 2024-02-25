Skip to Content
National-World

Former NFL player Richard Sherman arrested for DUI

By ,
today at 9:44 AM
Published 9:50 AM

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former NFL player Richard Sherman was arrested in Seattle, Washington early Saturday for suspicion of DUI.

Sherman was arrested on a highway and booked into King County Jail, according to the Washington State Patrol. Additional details surrounding the athlete's arrest have not been given at this time.

The ex-Seattle Seahawks cornerback was previously arrested in July 2021, and pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass, and speeding in a construction zone in May 2022.

Sherman received a 90-day suspended sentence, with two years of monitored supervision. However, the two-year period has not yet expired.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content