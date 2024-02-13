Pickleball related injuries skyrocket as sport’s popularity grows

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - While the popularity of pickleball grows, so do the number of injuries linked to the sport.

During a meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) on Monday, new figures compiled from government data illustrated the rising number of injuries.

The data said bone fractures related to pickleball are up 200% over the past 20 years. The new figures show that most of the fractures, more than 90%, happen during falls.

Pickeball is played with a perforated plastic ball and wooden paddles on a court similar in size to a badminton court.

USA Pickeball says it's the fasted growing sport in America.