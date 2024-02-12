U.S. federal judge orders Elon Musk to testify over Twitter acquistion

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A federal judge has ordered Elon Musk to testify in the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission's probe concerning his 2022 acquisition of Twitter.

The organization is investigating whether Musk, or anyone else, committed securities fraud in 2022 as the billionaire began buying stock in Twitter.

The commission is seeking his testimony on whether he followed the law when filling out the required paperwork about Twitter stock purchases as well as whether his statements in relation to buying the platform were accurate.

Musk's legal team argues that the investigation was frivolous, also saying that document requests as well as demand for testimony again in the face of an investigation arising from the accidental tardiness of a "clerical filing" was troubling government action.