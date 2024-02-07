Secretary Mayorkas participates in Super Bowl pubic safety press conference

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The National Football League (NFL) and members of law enforcement, including Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, held a press conference Tuesday morning.

According to NBC News, the press conference, which took place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center at around 11:30am, is to "provide an overview of public safety plans for Super Bowl activities in Las Vegas."

NBC News has provided the following speakers:

Cathy Lanier, Chief Security Officer, NFL.

Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Karon Ransom, Special Agent-In Charge, United States Secret Service, Las Vegas Field Office.

Spencer L. Evans, Special Agent-In Charge, FBI Las Vegas.

Kevin McMahill, Sheriff, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Mayorkas said there was no threats ahead of the Super Bowl, but that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are working to ensure those who attend are safe, including a new partnership between DHS and Lyft to prevent human trafficking.

"My ask of everyone going to the Super Bowl, or coming to Las Vegas this week, is to remember if you see something, say something," Mayorkas expressed.

Mayorkas also spoke briefly about his attempted impeachment and border security legislation, saying Congress needs to act.