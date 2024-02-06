Meta, Facebook and Instagram parent, to add AI labels

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Meta will take a harder stance on misinformation and deepfakes ahead of upcoming elections around the world.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram said Tuesday it would ramp up its use of labels on artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images.

Until now, Meta only labeled AI-generated images developed using its own AI tools when they appeared on Facebook, Instagram or Threads.

The company will now seek to label AI-generated content that comes from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney and Shutterstock. The labels will appear in all the languages available on each app, but the shift won't be immediate.

Labeling AI images will go into effect in the coming months as Meta continues working on the problem through the next year.

Additionally, Meta warns it does not have the ability to easily detect audio and video made with AI.