Chiefs and 49ers arrive in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Super Bowl LVIII week is officially underway as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Chiefs and 49ers are set to battle for the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium next Sunday. Allegiant stadium, which is home of the Raiders, will host the first Las Vegas Super Bowl.

During Super Bowl week, people can enjoy events, such as opening night and Super Bowl experience with immersive activities for fans of all ages.

While much of the attention is on the match up between the Chiefs and 49ers, viewers can expect star-studded performances from Usher, Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day.