Skip to Content
National-World

Chiefs and 49ers arrive in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl

By ,
today at 6:06 AM
Published 6:20 AM

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Super Bowl LVIII week is officially underway as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Chiefs and 49ers are set to battle for the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium next Sunday. Allegiant stadium, which is home of the Raiders, will host the first Las Vegas Super Bowl.

During Super Bowl week, people can enjoy events, such as opening night and Super Bowl experience with immersive activities for fans of all ages.

While much of the attention is on the match up between the Chiefs and 49ers, viewers can expect star-studded performances from Usher, Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content